Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $81.50 Million

Analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) to announce $81.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $88.39 million and the lowest is $77.01 million. Summit Hotel Properties reported sales of $25.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 220.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year sales of $334.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $319.15 million to $356.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $486.63 million, with estimates ranging from $440.23 million to $520.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 86.65% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE:INN traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,617,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,275. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 59,587 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 348.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 50,388 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 287,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,872,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,050,000 after acquiring an additional 227,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

