Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target Raised to C$18.50

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.75 to C$18.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SMU.UN. National Bankshares raised their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James set a C$17.00 price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a twelve month low of C$5.22 and a twelve month high of C$12.00.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.