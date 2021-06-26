Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Receives $16.53 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SMMCF shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.75 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

SMMCF traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.49. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.16.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

