Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surgery Partners, Inc. is a healthcare services company. The Company’s outpatient delivery model focused on providing solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. Its operating segment consists of Surgical Facility Services segment, Ancillary Services segment and Optical Services segment. Surgery Partners, Inc. is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SGRY. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.81.

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $67.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 3.14.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). The company had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.22 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 2,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $166,010.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,429.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Taparo sold 63,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $3,214,373.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,543.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,624 shares of company stock worth $8,868,834 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the first quarter valued at $6,029,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,571,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,584,000 after purchasing an additional 48,102 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $1,391,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

