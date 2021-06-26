Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives Buy Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

STRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.44.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

NASDAQ:STRO opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.27. Sutro Biopharma has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.20 million, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 85.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 87.3% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 462.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.