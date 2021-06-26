Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Pareto Securities assumed coverage on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVNLY opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.70. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $5.96.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and accounts, and payment and reconciliation services.

