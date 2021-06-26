SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Shares Sold by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,622 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in SVMK were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SVMK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SVMK news, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 6,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $136,185.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $246,243.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,246 shares of company stock worth $1,884,282. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SVMK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

SVMK opened at $21.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -31.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.37. SVMK Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $28.12.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.89 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SVMK Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

