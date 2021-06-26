Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Now Covered by Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities began coverage on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SWDBY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SWDBY stock opened at $19.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.01. Swedbank AB has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $19.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 37.96%.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

