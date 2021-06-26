Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Now Covered by Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities began coverage on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SWDBY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Shares of SWDBY stock opened at $19.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.01. Swedbank AB has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $19.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.
About Swedbank AB (publ)
Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.
