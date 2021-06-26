Sycomore Asset Management Acquires Shares of 13,820 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,369,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 133.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.39.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $1.78 on Friday, reaching $363.69. 1,707,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $330.19. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.