Sycomore Asset Management Buys New Shares in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,000. Sycomore Asset Management owned 0.09% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HACK. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HACK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.76. 129,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,039. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.32. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $43.00 and a 12 month high of $64.36.

