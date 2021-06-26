Sycomore Asset Management Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Sycomore Asset Management increased its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 28.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,191 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Chegg were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chegg in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CHGG traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,148,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,599. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.84 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $2,857,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 257,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,493,918.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $1,789,834.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,542,275.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,714 shares of company stock worth $7,418,134 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CHGG. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Monday, March 22nd. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.22.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

