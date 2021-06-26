Sycomore Asset Management Purchases 1,800 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Sycomore Asset Management increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,175 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.49, for a total value of $1,198,715.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 292,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,273,194.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total value of $491,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,405,441.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,615 shares of company stock worth $13,911,529. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $375.57. 1,979,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,568. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.91. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.34 and a 12 month high of $403.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.15.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

