Sycomore Asset Management Purchases Shares of 980,580 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 980,580 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $11,666,000. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft comprises 2.3% of Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,207,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,566,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,074,000 after buying an additional 1,055,000 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 34.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,089,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,673,000 after buying an additional 4,654,406 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 40.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 62,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 18,115 shares during the period. 26.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

DB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

NYSE DB traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $13.31. 4,149,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,181,189. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.89. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Read More: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.