Sycomore Asset Management Sells 1,265 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sycomore Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 53.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 106,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,261,000 after buying an additional 16,169 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 511,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,914,000 after buying an additional 21,703 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,218,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,404,000 after buying an additional 1,316,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.11.

JPM stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.05. The stock had a trading volume of 15,484,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,517,386. The stock has a market cap of $466.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $90.78 and a 52-week high of $167.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

