Sycomore Asset Management Sells 13,034 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sycomore Asset Management lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,034 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 4.1% of Sycomore Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $21,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,058,523,000 after acquiring an additional 236,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,862,000 after acquiring an additional 374,780 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,969,000 after acquiring an additional 384,327 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.80.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $3.61 on Friday, reaching $289.60. 6,616,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,269,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.33 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $262.56.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,631,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,053,725.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

