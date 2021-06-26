Sycomore Asset Management Sells 155 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sycomore Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of Sycomore Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Argus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,516.55.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $2,450.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,729,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,376. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,351.65 and a twelve month high of $2,461.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,351.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

