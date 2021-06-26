Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SNCR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.18.

Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $155.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.02.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $65.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 45.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

