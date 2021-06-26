Synthomer’s (SYNT) “Add” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Synthomer (LON:SYNT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 538 ($7.03) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 515 ($6.73) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 507.33 ($6.63).

LON SYNT opened at GBX 506.50 ($6.62) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 517.70. Synthomer has a 52 week low of GBX 268.60 ($3.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 564.50 ($7.38). The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 723.57.

In other Synthomer news, insider Holly Van Deursen bought 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.75) per share, for a total transaction of £24,557.50 ($32,084.53).

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

