T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Director Mary K. Bush Sells 1,853 Shares

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $357,388.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,021.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $196.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.51. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.63 and a 12-month high of $197.65. The company has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TROW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at $5,688,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

