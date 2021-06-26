TaaS Market Cap Reaches $6.81 Million (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. TaaS has a market capitalization of $6.81 million and approximately $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TaaS coin can now be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TaaS has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00052082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00020146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.31 or 0.00571903 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00037839 BTC.

About TaaS

TaaS is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TaaS is taas.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

TaaS Coin Trading

