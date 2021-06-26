TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

In other news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TEL opened at $133.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $78.15 and a 1-year high of $139.58.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

