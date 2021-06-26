Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Renasant in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant in the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Renasant by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 441,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Renasant by 173.2% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 41,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 26,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Renasant by 153.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 17,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RNST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renasant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

In related news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,593.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,146.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $41.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Renasant Co. has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Renasant had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Renasant’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

