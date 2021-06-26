Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $257,000 in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 121,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $5,948,623.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,619,813.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $3,007,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,824,146.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 294,405 shares of company stock valued at $14,280,600. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SKY shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $53.69 on Friday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $22.46 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.92.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $447.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

