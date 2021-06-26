Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $274,000 in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVYA. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the first quarter worth approximately $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 24,764 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 81,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 18,305 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 575,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,018,000 after acquiring an additional 121,584 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.27.

Shares of Avaya stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.13 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.87.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.52 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 100.08%. Avaya’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($7.24) EPS. Research analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Avaya Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

