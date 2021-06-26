Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $17,324,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 283.3% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $38,915.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,363.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $36.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.86. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.65 and a 12 month high of $76.27.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $39.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

