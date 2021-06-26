Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.32.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TELL. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. DNB Markets raised shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tellurian from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 205,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,643.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Tellurian during the first quarter valued at about $9,805,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 52.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 125,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 43,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 55.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 14.2% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 232,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 28,961 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 619.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 200,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 172,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TELL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.27. 33,058,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,423,620. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23. Tellurian has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.41.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 519.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tellurian will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

