TEMCO (TEMCO) Hits Market Cap of $14.58 Million

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. TEMCO has a market cap of $14.58 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TEMCO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TEMCO has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00044824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00166656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00093481 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,401.84 or 0.99453769 BTC.

About TEMCO

TEMCO’s genesis date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,110,969,019 coins. TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs . TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

Buying and Selling TEMCO

