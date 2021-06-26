Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Sold by RK Capital Management LLC

RK Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,700 shares during the quarter. Tempur Sealy International makes up about 2.2% of RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. RK Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Tempur Sealy International worth $11,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,964,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,207,000 after buying an additional 771,455 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 263.3% during the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,881,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987,111 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,111 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,167,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,102,000 after purchasing an additional 211,408 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 274.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,985,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TPX shares. Loop Capital cut Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

Shares of TPX traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,577,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,675. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.26. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.84 and a twelve month high of $41.03. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

In related news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $410,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,442. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $63,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,943,996.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,484 shares of company stock worth $3,957,374. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

See Also: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.