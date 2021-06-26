The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 681.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 226,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,682 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Aaron’s were worth $5,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Aaron’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 424.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,133,000 after acquiring an additional 23,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Aaron’s during the 1st quarter worth about $322,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.30.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 399,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,282,268. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAN opened at $32.98 on Friday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.91.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.63 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

About The Aaron's

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

