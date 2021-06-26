The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on The Beauty Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on The Beauty Health from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of SKIN stock opened at $17.65 on Thursday. The Beauty Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44.

About The Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

