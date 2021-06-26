The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on The Beauty Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on The Beauty Health from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get The Beauty Health alerts:

Shares of SKIN stock opened at $17.65 on Thursday. The Beauty Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for The Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.