The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 5,230 ($68.33) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,475 ($71.53) to GBX 5,240 ($68.46) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 5,100 ($66.63) to GBX 5,400 ($70.55) in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,566 ($59.66) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Berkeley Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 5,298.20 ($69.22).

Shares of BKG opened at GBX 4,634 ($60.54) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.90. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,946 ($51.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,902 ($64.04). The firm has a 50 day moving average of £137.35. The company has a market capitalization of £5.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03.

In related news, insider William Jackson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,590 ($59.97) per share, for a total transaction of £45,900 ($59,968.64). Also, insider Rachel Downey acquired 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,467 ($58.36) per share, for a total transaction of £18,314.70 ($23,928.27).

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

