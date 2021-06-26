The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 856,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,175 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.56% of The Ensign Group worth $80,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 539.6% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,231,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,542,000 after buying an additional 1,038,760 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,740,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,362,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,825,000 after purchasing an additional 420,751 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,097,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,868,000 after purchasing an additional 235,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,477,000 after acquiring an additional 113,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENSG shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

In related news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $81,264.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,719,075.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Chad Keetch sold 15,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $1,425,829.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,601,728.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,314 shares of company stock worth $2,492,147. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $87.55 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $98.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $627.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

