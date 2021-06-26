The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 134.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 157,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $267,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,492 shares of company stock valued at $74,640,727 in the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.68.

NYSE:EL opened at $315.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $303.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.06, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.34 and a 1-year high of $318.34.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

