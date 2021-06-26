The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Monday, July 19th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This is a positive change from The First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

The First Bancorp has decreased its dividend by 3.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

Get The First Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FNLC opened at $29.21 on Friday. The First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $32.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.11. The company has a market cap of $321.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.17 million during the quarter. The First Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 31.25%.

About The First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.