The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Magna International (TSE:MG) Price Target to C$120.00

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) had its price target upped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from C$97.00 to C$120.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.46% from the company’s current price.

MG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Magna International to C$113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Magna International to C$137.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of MG stock opened at C$115.99 on Thursday. Magna International has a 1-year low of C$57.42 and a 1-year high of C$126.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$117.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of C$34.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.89 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Magna International will post 7.1900003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

