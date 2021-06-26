The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on GS. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.91.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $368.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,782,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,482. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $393.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $363.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 44.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.