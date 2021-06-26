The Hershey Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HSY)

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 6,060 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,139% compared to the average volume of 489 call options.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total value of $433,800.00. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $65,469.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,782 shares of company stock worth $3,351,216 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 398.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 402,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,267,000 after buying an additional 321,535 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in The Hershey by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in The Hershey by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 34,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Hershey by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY opened at $175.12 on Friday. The Hershey has a 12-month low of $125.50 and a 12-month high of $175.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.09.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Hershey will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

