The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Price Target Increased to C$5.75 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.75 to C$5.75 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VLNCF. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Valens from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of The Valens from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th.

OTCMKTS VLNCF opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The Valens has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $3.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.74.

The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

