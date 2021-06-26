The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) PT Raised to GBX 1,700

The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Peel Hunt from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.84% from the stock’s current price.

VTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on shares of The Vitec Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of The Vitec Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,966.67 ($25.69).

Get The Vitec Group alerts:

Shares of LON:VTC opened at GBX 1,455 ($19.01) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,357.15. The company has a market capitalization of £671.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.43. The Vitec Group has a 12-month low of GBX 610 ($7.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,585 ($20.71).

In related news, insider Stephen Bird sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,560 ($20.38), for a total value of £1,950,000 ($2,547,687.48).

About The Vitec Group

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for The Vitec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Vitec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.