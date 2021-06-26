Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Insider Hezy Shaked Sells 41,750 Shares of Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) insider Hezy Shaked sold 41,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $688,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hezy Shaked also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Hezy Shaked sold 2,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $32,520.00.

TLYS stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $16.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.52 million, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.02.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $163.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.22 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tilly’s by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,177,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,647,000 after purchasing an additional 11,924 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Tilly’s by 14.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,712,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,384,000 after purchasing an additional 215,668 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in Tilly’s by 7.6% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,196,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,549,000 after purchasing an additional 84,143 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Tilly’s by 3.0% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 669,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 19,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Tilly’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 415,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. 61.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

