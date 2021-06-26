TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TIM (NYSE:TIMB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. is a holding company, the single company in Brazil to offer mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, by means of its subsidiaries TIM Celular S.A. and TIM Nordeste S.A. The company is the largest GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) operator of the country, in terms of clients and revenues and TIM Participações ended the 3Q08 with 35.2 million clients and a market share of 25%. “

Get TIM alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TIM from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of TIM from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of TIM stock opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. TIM has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.73.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1428 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in TIM during the fourth quarter worth $6,072,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in TIM during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in TIM during the fourth quarter worth $16,637,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in TIM by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in TIM during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. It offers mobile and fixed telephony, and broadband Internet access through wireless handsets or other data devices; and fixed-line ultra-broadband service. The company provides services for individuals as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TIM (TIMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.