Tokenbox (TBX) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $30.00

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Over the last week, Tokenbox has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. Tokenbox has a market cap of $178,140.35 and approximately $30.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokenbox coin can now be bought for about $0.0159 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00052487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00020339 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.22 or 0.00577121 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00037914 BTC.

Tokenbox (CRYPTO:TBX) is a coin. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 coins and its circulating supply is 11,235,451 coins. Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tokenbox is tokenbox.io . The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenbox is a trading ecosystem that aims to connect cryptocurrency funds under the management of professional portfolio managers and traders with investors. Tokenbox aims to present to investors a ready-made “box” solution for the creation of their own tokenized funds, operating professionally, transparently and within the applicable legal framework providing them with the best strategies for managing funds on the cryptocurrencies market. Tokenbox token (TBX) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

