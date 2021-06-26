Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) Shares Up 11.4%

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) shot up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.48. 384,757 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 28,326,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.96. The stock has a market cap of $785.78 million, a PE ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 2.02.

In related news, Director Alexandre Zyngier sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Torchlight Energy Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Torchlight Energy Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Torchlight Energy Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Torchlight Energy Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Torchlight Energy Resources by 105.4% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 20,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the period. 8.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH)

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in three oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; the Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; and the Hunton wells in partnership with Kodiak Ventures in central Oklahoma.

