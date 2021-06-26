Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Touchstone Exploration from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of LON:TXP opened at GBX 81 ($1.06) on Tuesday. Touchstone Exploration has a twelve month low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 178 ($2.33). The firm has a market capitalization of £169.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 96.67.

In related news, insider John D. Wright sold 62,500 shares of Touchstone Exploration stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20), for a total value of £57,500 ($75,124.12).

About Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

