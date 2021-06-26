Tower Resources (LON:TRP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.22

Tower Resources plc (LON:TRP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00), with a volume of 21799482 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25 ($0.00).

The firm has a market cap of £3.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 0.00 and a quick ratio of 0.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.30.

About Tower Resources (LON:TRP)

Tower Resources Plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Thali production sharing contract that covers an area of 119.2 square kilometers located in the Rio del Rey basin, offshore Cameroon; and a 50% interest in the Algoa-Gamtoos license that covers an area of 9,369 square kilometers situated in the offshore South Africa.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.