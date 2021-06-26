Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 6,671 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,363% compared to the average daily volume of 456 call options.

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $825.90 million, a P/E ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.67. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 80.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 71,178,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,430,000 after acquiring an additional 10,937,500 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.