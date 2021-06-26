Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Travis Perkins from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Shares of Travis Perkins stock opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.51. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $26.33.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.