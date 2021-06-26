Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 15,746 Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 53,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $441,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total transaction of $455,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,525.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,438 shares of company stock worth $680,230. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $97.66 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.84 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $800.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.86 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 355.56%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TXRH shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.04.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

