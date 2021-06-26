Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in NovoCure by 7.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,863,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,171,635,000 after acquiring an additional 602,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NovoCure by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,424,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $849,251,000 after acquiring an additional 628,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NovoCure by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,350,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,718,000 after acquiring an additional 28,065 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,238,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $214,259,000 after purchasing an additional 22,886 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,724,000 after purchasing an additional 57,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVCR shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.71.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $221.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.82. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2,033.55 and a beta of 1.08. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $55.40 and a fifty-two week high of $232.76. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.54 million. NovoCure had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 2.22%. As a group, analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,061,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,732 shares in the company, valued at $16,712,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $1,063,303.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 658,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,294,012.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,355 shares of company stock worth $48,078,335. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

