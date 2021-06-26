Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Shares in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,770,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,948,000 after acquiring an additional 113,891 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,701,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,640 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,184,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,667,000 after acquiring an additional 525,152 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,946,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

AAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $204.43 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.90 and a twelve month high of $210.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.00%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.